New Mexico oil production improvements cause economic boom
An economic boom in southeast New Mexico has been attributed to skyrocketing oil production.
The Albuquerque Journal reported Friday that New Mexico's revenue exceeded projected levels allowing lawmakers to authorize a $663-million spending increase for the budget year that started in July.
Officials say the 11% increase is expected to be used toward teacher salary increases, education spending, highway repairs and construction.
Officials say improvements to drilling techniques made New Mexico the nation's third-highest oil producing state and contributed to mass production in the Permian Basin about 290 miles (467 kilometers) from Albuquerque.
Officials say revenue levels came two years after a steep decline forced lawmakers to cut spending.
Economists are expected to release official revenue estimates later this month.
