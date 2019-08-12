German held over fake bombs in bag at Swiss techno parade

Swiss police say they have detained a German man in connection with a backpack filled with fake pipe bombs found near the route of a large techno music parade in Zurich on Saturday.

Zurich cantonal (state) police said Monday that the 31-year-old suspect, who lives in Switzerland, was the alleged owner of the backpack.

The suspect, whose name wasn't released, was detained late Sunday at his home in the neighboring canton of Aargau. A 35-year-old Swiss man who was initially held in the case has been released.

Police said investigators are still trying to determine what motive the suspect might have had for building the fake bombs and leaving the bag close to the Street Parade event, but noted that "no ideological background" has been found.