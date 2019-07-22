Celebrity & National
Weight loss among fat-acceptance influencers a fraught topic
Fat-acceptance influencers are on the rise on social media and as fashion models, fighting back against the pressures of idealized beauty peddled online and off.
But what happens when weight poses a serious health risk? What if they decide to shed pounds for other reasons, turning their careers and social channels from fat acceptance to smaller sizes, dieting and fitness?
As someone who has struggled with an eating disorder for the better part of 30 years, Pia Schiavo-Campo is triggered by diet talk and conflicted about weight turnarounds. It's the messaging, she says, especially when dieting or weight loss surgery transforms the online mission through photos and new collaborations focused on health and weight-loss products.
