Weight loss among fat-acceptance influencers a fraught topic

This undated image released by Howell Designs Studio, LLC shows fashion and lifestyle blogger Maui Bigelow. Bigelow, a former teacher in Albany, Georgia, created Phatgirlfresh.com, with 67,500 monthly unique visitors to her site and nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram. Kaylin Jame

Fat-acceptance influencers are on the rise on social media and as fashion models, fighting back against the pressures of idealized beauty peddled online and off.

But what happens when weight poses a serious health risk? What if they decide to shed pounds for other reasons, turning their careers and social channels from fat acceptance to smaller sizes, dieting and fitness?

As someone who has struggled with an eating disorder for the better part of 30 years, Pia Schiavo-Campo is triggered by diet talk and conflicted about weight turnarounds. It's the messaging, she says, especially when dieting or weight loss surgery transforms the online mission through photos and new collaborations focused on health and weight-loss products.