Montreal plays Columbus, aims to break road losing streak

Montreal Impact (9-10-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew SC (5-14-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal travels to Columbus aiming to break a three-game road losing streak.

The Crew are 3-6-3 in Eastern Conference play. Columbus is 1-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

The Impact are 5-6-3 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal is 5-2-0 when it scores a pair of goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gyasi Zardes has seven goals and one assist for Columbus. Pedro Santos has three goals over the past 10 games for the Crew.

Saphir Taider has seven goals and three assists for Montreal. Orji Okwonkwo has three goals over the past 10 games for the Impact.

LAST 10 GAMES: Columbus: 0-8-2, averaging 0.7 goals, 0.5 assists, 2.3 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Montreal: 3-6-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 2.7 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Josh Williams (injured), Jonathan Mensah (injured), David Guzman (injured), Federico Higuain (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Gaston Sauro (injured).

Montreal: Ignacio Piatti (injured).