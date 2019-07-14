Oprah Winfrey visits Maui Humane Society following wildfire

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2018 file photo, Oprah Winfrey smiles during a tribute to Nelson Mandela and promoting gender equality event at University of Johannesburg in Soweto, South Africa. Winfrey surprised the Maui Humane Society with a visit to thank the organization for evacuating animals during a wildfire. The Maui News reported Saturday, July 13, 2019, that Winfrey is a part-time Maui resident who only visited briefly Saturday, thanking a volunteer and taking a photo outside with the organization’s sign. A Maui Humane Society official says Winfrey is a society supporter. AP Photo

Oprah Winfrey surprised the Maui Humane Society with a visit to thank the organization for evacuating animals during a wildfire.

The Maui News reported Saturday that Winfrey is a part-time Maui resident who visited briefly Saturday, thanking a volunteer and taking a photo outside with the organization's sign.

A Maui Humane Society official says Winfrey is a society supporter.

Officials say more than 200 animals were evacuated Thursday after a brush fire started in Maui's southern area.

Officials say the fire came close to the Human Society's building in Puunene.

Winfrey also gave permission Thursday for emergency officials to use a private road on her property if it was needed to evacuate residents and visitors.

Maui County spokesman Chris Sugidono says Winfrey's road ultimately was not used.