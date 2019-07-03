British singer Joss Stone says she was deported from Iran

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2016 file photo, British singer Joss Stone laughs as she adjusts her earpiece before performing a concert in Karen, on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya. Stone says Wednesday, July 3, 2019, she was deported from Iran after arriving to perform a concert in the Islamic Republic. AP Photo

British soul singer Joss Stone says she was deported from Iran after arriving as part of a worldwide concert tour.

Posting on Instagram, Stone says in a video: "Well, we got to Iran, we got detained and then we got deported." She said she knew solo performances by women were illegal, but she still wanted to see Iran.

She posted images of herself boarding a flight to Iran's Kish Island in the Persian Gulf, which is an economic free zone that allows travel by all nationalities.

Iranian newspapers reported Stone's Instagram comments on Thursday, though there was no immediate government comment on her claims.

Stone came to fame in 2003 as a small-town teenager with a big, soulful voice, showcased on her best-selling debut album.