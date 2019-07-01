Creator of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ says it tries to be ‘empathic’

This image released by HBO shows Zendaya, right, and Hunter Schafer in a scene from "Euphoria," airing Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. Eddy Chen

The HBO show "Euphoria" is personal for Sam Levinson, its creator and writer.

He drew on his own youth and struggles with addiction for the series.

The eight-episode show follows a group of suburban high school students as they try to construct an identity in a world saturated with social media.

There's plenty of ugly sex, full frontal nudity, and several disturbing and violent scenes. Other recent shows — like Netflix's "Sex Education" and "13 Reasons Why" — have explored the underbelly of teen life, but not like this.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It has sparked controversy, but its creator says it takes the lives of young people seriously and with empathy.