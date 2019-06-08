4 grants awarded for community public art projects

The Vermont Arts Council says four community groups have received grants to work with artists to create public art.

Organizers say a key goal is to create unique, inspiring, and attractive landmark communities throughout the state.

Grants of $15,000 will support a kinetic art installation in Brattleboro; a poetry walk with poems engraved in sidewalks in Middlebury; and a sculptural kiosk in North Bennington. Another $14,000 will go toward a work to cover a retaining wall in Wilmington.

Council Executive Director Karen Mittelman says, "A village green, a railroad bridge, a hiking trail, or a waterway can become a setting for vibrant public art that connects us to our neighbors."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Grants have been awarded in Bethel, Burlington, Jeffersonville, Lincoln, Montpelier, Morristown, Poultney, and Waterbury since the program started in 2015.