Pete Townshend novel, ‘The Age of Anxiety,’ out in November

FILE - In this July 13, 2017, file photo, Pete Townshend of The Who performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada. Townshend, the man who helped invent the rock opera, has now written a rock novel. Hachette Books announced Tuesday, March 5, 2019 that the British composer-guitarist’s “The Age of Anxiety” was scheduled for Nov. 5. Set in London, the novel takes on the torments of creativity and the music business and “deals with mythic and operatic themes including a maze, divine madness, and long-lost children.” AP, File Photo by Amy Harris/Invision