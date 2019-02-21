Monkees’ lovable bass-guitar player Peter Tork dead at 77

FILE - This June 4, 1967 file photo shows Peter Tork, center, of The Monkees at the 19th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Tork, who rocketed to teen idol fame in 1965 playing the lovably clueless bass guitarist in the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, of complications related to cancer, according to his son Ivan Iannoli. He was 77. (AP Photo, File) AP