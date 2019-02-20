Iraqi rapper gives angry youth in city of Basra music outlet

In this Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 photo, rapper Ahmed Chayeb, better known by his stage name Mr. Guti, records on his computer, at his home in the southern port city of Bqasra, Iraq. Chayeb raps about anger and disillusionment in his hometown of Basra, which saw riots last summer over failing services and soaring unemployment. Chayeb says his generation is fed up with the false piety of politicians and religious authorities who preach about faith and duty but have left Basra to fall apart. Nabil al-Jurani AP Photo