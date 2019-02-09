Celebrity & National

Casey leads by 3 over Mickelson at Pebble Beach

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

February 09, 2019 04:05 PM

Paul Casey, of England, follows his drive from the 18th tee of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif.

Paul Casey was far away from all the antics at Pebble Beach and quietly put together another solid round for a 5-under 67 that gave him a three-shot lead over Phil Mickelson going into the final day of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Casey played at Spyglass Hill in a mixture of rain, sunshine and wind. He was at 15-under 200.

Mickelson was part of the celebrity rotation at Pebble and put on a show on the back nine, stuffing a wedge to 3 feet on No. 13, and following with a 4-iron to 4 feet on the par-5 14th hole for eagle. He had a 2-under 70.

Jordan Spieth was in the mix until a pair of double bogeys over his last six holes left him eight back.

