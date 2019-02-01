Jeff Gordon’s influence on NASCAR honored at Hall of Fame

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2015, file photo, team owner Roger Penske, second from right, watches from the roof of the front grandstands before the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Penske’s drivers swept all the races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and his reward has been induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Penske will be honored Friday night along with Jeff Gordon, deceased drivers Davey Allison and Alan Kulwicki and fellow team owner Jack Roush. Phelan M. Ebenhack, File AP Photo