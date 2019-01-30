‘Good Fight’ season 3 resumes Trump-era stories, with tunes

"The Good Fight" will be musical as well as combative in its third season.
Creators Robert and Michelle King said the drama will continue to play off Trump-era current events.
There also will be songs that naturally reflect what's happening in a scene, Robert King told a TV critics' meeting Wednesday.
One example: series stars Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald's characters perform an impromptu version of "Raspberry Beret," bonding over their love of Prince.
In another instance, "The Good Fight" newcomer Michael Sheen sings the Jackson 5 tune "I'll Be There."
Sheen called it a "terrifying" challenge and joked it will make for historic TV.
"The Good Fight" begins its new season March 14 on CBS All Access, an on-demand and live streaming service.
