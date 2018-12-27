Kelce, Kittle chase Gronkowski’s record for best TE season

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during warm-ups before the start of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. Kelce goes into Kansas City's season finale against Oakland with 1,274 yards receiving, the fourth-most ever for a tight end. He needs 54 yards against the Raiders to break the mark set by New England's Rob Gronkowski in 2011. Reed Hoffmann, File AP Photo