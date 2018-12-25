The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 23, 2018:
1. Venom
2. A Simple Favor
3. Crazy Rich Asians
4. Home Alone
5. Mission: Impossible - Fallout
6. Elf (2003)
7. The House With a Clock In Its Walls
8. The Equalizer 2
9. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
10. Smallfoot
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Mid90s
2. Colette
3. Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
4. Galveston
5. Leave No Trace
6. American Animals
7. The House That Jack Built
8. Eighth Grade
9. Hearts Beat Loud
10. The Dawn Wall
