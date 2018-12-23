Meghan Trainor weds actor Daryl Sabara on her 25th birthday

FILE - In an April 17, 2018 file photo, Meghan Trainor, right, and Daryl Sabara arrive at the world premiere of "I Feel Pretty" at the Westwood Village Theater in Los Angeles. A publicist for the Grammy-winning singer on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 confirmed that Meghan Trainor wed actor Daryl Sabara in nuptial exchanged at the couple’s Los Angeles home on Saturday. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision