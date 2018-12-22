Farmington welcomes home new teenage winner of “The Voice”

A celebration in Farmington was held Saturday to welcome the winner of NBC's "The Voice" back to her hometown.
Fans watched a procession for Chevel Shepherd after she flew into town.
At the Farmington High School Arena, Shepherd rushed to embrace some of her friends and family members from whom she has been separated since early November, when she traveled to Los Angeles to participate in the remainder of the 15th season on "The Voice," the Farmington Daily Times reports.
She told the audience at the school: "I feel all the support and all the love, so thank you so much."
Shepherd, who is 16, was declared the winner of "The Voice" on Tuesday after weeks of competition. Singer Kelly Clarkson was her coach.
She tells the Daily Times that she plans to schedule a concert for January in her hometown.
