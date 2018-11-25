In this Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 photo, Kyel Beardall lights up the stage as Emerald Fantom Daae before a packed ballroom at the Taggart Student Center at Utah State University inLogan, Utah. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that last week’s show was held as part of a discussion about drag culture and the LGBTQ community.
Celebrity & National

1st drag show at Utah State University draws large crowd

The Associated Press

November 25, 2018 11:30 AM

LOGAN, Utah

The first-ever drag show at the traditionally conservative Utah State University drew a large and supportive crowd to cheer on 10 drag performers in an event that organizers said marks real progress on LGBTQ issues.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that last week's show was held as part of a discussion about drag culture and the LGBTQ community. Performers danced and sang and also answered questions about what taking part in the show meant to them.

Tyler Jones, who performed as "Anya Bacon," said it was a moving experience to hear the warm response from the 1,000 people in attendance. Jones cried backstage afterward.

Hannah McDonald, one of the organizers, said it was amazing to see the passion and love on display.

