Tsukamoto inspired by Japan’s masters, acting under Scorsese

In this Nov. 7, 2018, photo, Japanese director Shinya Tsukamoto speaks to reporters about his latest film “Killing” during a press conference in Tokyo. He said he turned to the Japanese masters for inspiration but also emulated the way Martin Scorsese gave free rein to his actors, a technique he learned when he was cast in “Silence,” to play a Christian martyr. “Killing,” a poetic but brutal story about the horrors of violence, premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year and opens in Japan on Nov. 24. Yuri Kageyama AP Photo