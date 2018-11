Oprah goes ‘door-to-door’ for Stacey Abrams in Georgia

November 05, 2018 09:12 PM

Oprah Winfrey surprised a woman in Georgia while on the campaign trail for the Democrat’s gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. In this video, Winfrey is seen knocking on the woman’s door. The woman tells Winfrey that she plans on voting for Abrams.