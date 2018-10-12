NHL criticizes reduction of suspension for Predators’ Watson

FILE - In this April 14, 2018, file photo, Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson waits for play to resume during the team’s NHL hockey playoff game against the Colorado Avalanche in Nashville, Tenn.Watson’s 27-game suspension for domestic abuse has been reduced to 18 games by an arbitrator. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association announced arbitrator Shyam Das’ decision Thursday, Oct. 11. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo