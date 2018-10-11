Kanye West during visit with Trump at White House: I love this guy

Rapper Kanye West met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on October 11, 2018. He was wearing his MAGA hat and spoke about his support for the commander-in-chief.
Mourners poured into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Some were surprised to learn her viewing was open casket.

