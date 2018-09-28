Marty Balin, founder of Jefferson Airplane, dies at 76

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2016 file photo, Marty Balin arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Singer Balin of the Jefferson Airplane has died at age 76. Spokesman Ryan Romenesko said Balin died Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Tampa, Fla., where he was on the way to the hospital. The cause of death was not immediately available. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision