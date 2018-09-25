FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, police investigate outside Fifth Third Bank building on Fountain Square after a shooting with multiple fatalities in downtown Cincinnati. The two shooting victims who survived the gunman’s attack are both back home. Whitney Austin was discharged from UC Medical Center on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Brian Sarver was released Monday.
Bank executive who survived gunman’s attack to recount it

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press

September 25, 2018 09:27 PM

CINCINNATI

A bank executive who survived at least 12 gunshots in a deadly downtown Cincinnati attack is ready to discuss her ordeal.

A Fifth Third Bancorp spokeswoman says an interview with 37-year-old Whitney Austin will air Wednesday on ABC-TV's "Good Morning America," and that Austin will then do an interview in her Louisville, Kentucky, home to be shared with other news media.

Austin was initially listed in critical condition after the Sept. 6 shootings in which a gunman killed three people and wounded another man before police killed him. The wounded man was released Sept. 10 from University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Austin on the 11th.

Police aren't sure why 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez opened fire Sept. 6 inside the Fifth Third building where Austin was a vice president.

