Iowa State honors slain golfer before Akron game

Iowa State quarterback Zeb Noland wears a “CBA” sticker on his helmet to honor slain student Celia Barquin Arozamena before an NCAA college football game against Akron, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Ames, Iowa. Barquin, who was the 2018 Big 12 women’s golf champion and Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year, was found Monday morning in a pond at a golf course near the Iowa State campus. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo