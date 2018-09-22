Art’s iconic ‘Blue Boy’ gets major 250th birthday makeover

In this Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, photo The Huntington’s senior paintings conservator, Christina O’Connell, examines “The Blue Boy” painting, made around 1770 by the English painter Thomas Gainsborough (1727-1788), through a Haag-Streit surgical microscope at “Project Blue Boy” exhibit in the Thornton Portrait Gallery at The Huntington in San Marino, Calif. Beginning Saturday, Sept. 22, visitors to The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens can see conservator Christina O’Connell repair Thomas Gainsborough’s priceless portrait of a boy dressed all in blue. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo