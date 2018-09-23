Paul Simon wraps up farewell tour back home

FILE - In a Sept. 22, 2016 file photo, musician Paul Simon performs during the Global Citizen Festival, in New York. Simon wraps up his farewell concert tour Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at a park in Queens, a bicycle ride across the borough from where he grew up. The 76-year-old singer picked Flushing Meadows Corona Park to say goodbye, an outdoor show on the first night of autumn. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo