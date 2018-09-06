Burt Reynolds dies at age 82

Actor Burt Reynolds died on Sept. 6, 2018 in Florida. Reynolds is best known for his roles in “Boogie Nights” and “Deliverance.”
Fans flock to viewing of late Aretha Franklin

Fans flock to viewing of late Aretha Franklin

Mourners poured into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Some were surprised to learn her viewing was open casket.

Kennewick Police scour hit-and-run scene for clues

Kennewick Police scour hit-and-run scene for clues

Sgt. Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department shares preliminary details about a hit-and-run collision involving a Kamiakin High junior. The 17-year old pedestrian is critically injured and investigators are searching for clues.

