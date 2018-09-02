Paul McCartney talks of psychedelic experience in interview

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 file photo, singer/songwriter Paul McCartney performs on stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Former Beatle McCartney has told a British newspaper he believes he once saw God during a psychedelic trip. The 76-year-old music legend told The Sunday Times he was “humbled” by the experience. The music legend is promoting a new album and a fall tour, it was reported on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. AP, File Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision