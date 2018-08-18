Vancouver memory care facility using music therapy

In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 photo, Daniel Maruyama plays “Twist and Shout” during a weekly music therapy session at The Hampton at Salmon Creek, a memory care facility in Vancouver, Wash. Learning new music can strengthen connections in the brain and improve myelin, a covering around the nerve cells in brains, research shows. That can help conduct nerve impulses at higher speeds, and enhance communications between different areas in the brain. The Columbian via AP Alisha Jucevic