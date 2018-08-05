‘60 Minutes’ exec named in misconduct article delays return

FILE - In a Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 file photo, “60 Minutes” Executive Producer Jeff Fager poses for a photo at the “60 Minutes” offices, in New York. Fager is delaying his return from vacation until a probe into sexual misconduct claims wraps up. CBS hired two outside law firms to investigate CEO Les Moonves after a New Yorker article published claims of sexual misconduct from six women spanning three decades. The article also contained allegations of inappropriate behavior by Fager. Fager has denied any wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Richard Drew AP