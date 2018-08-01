Who is Q? Behind conspiracy theory erupting at Trump rallies

FILE In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump shout down a CNN news crew before a rally in Tampa, Fla. Amid the “Trump 2020” placards, the “Women for Trump” signs and the “CNN SUCKS” T-shirts, the most inscrutable message that came out of Donald Trump’s Tampa rally on Tuesday evening was a letter, Q. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo