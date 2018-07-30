Bucknell drops references to Moonves in wake of allegations

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses at the premiere of the new television series “Star Trek: Discovery” in Los Angeles. Bucknell University has removed references on its website to alumnus and CBS chief executive Moonves amid sexual harassment allegations against him. The New Yorker magazine published the allegations from several women Friday, July 27, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Chris Pizzello Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP