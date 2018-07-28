Kendrick Lamar is ‘fearless’ in tackling “Power” guest role

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kendrick Lamar arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. amar is appearing Sunday on the Starz series “Power,” and turns out he had a connection to make it happen. Courtney Kemp, the show’s creator, said fellow “Power” producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson mentioned that Lamar wanted to guest on it. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Chris Pizzello Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP