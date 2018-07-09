William, Kate's third child Prince Louis to be christened

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, April 23, 2018 Kate, Duchess of Cambridge holds her newborn baby son, to be named Prince Louis, as she leaves the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London London. The Christening of Prince Louis, third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will take place Monday July 9, 2018, at Chapel Royal in St. James’s Palace, London. Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE AP Photo