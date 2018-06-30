All aboard Hello Kitty: Pink bullet train debuts in Japan

A Hello Kitty-themed “shinkansen” bullet train is unveiled at JR Shin Osaka station, in Osaka, western Japan, Saturday, June 30, 2018. The special shinkansen had its inaugural round trip Saturday between Osaka and Fukuoka, connecting Japan’s west and south until the end of September. The stylish train is painted pink and white, showcasing Hello Kitty images and trademark ribbons from flooring to seat covers and windows. (Kyodo News via AP)