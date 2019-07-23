‘The Simpsons’ are coming to Tacoma, in an art exhibit from the first 13 seasons

Exhibit preparator Arthur Seymour of Tacoma cleans up in front of The Simpson’s famous couch as he puts the shine on “Bart at TAM: Animating America’s Favorite Family” exhibit at the Tacoma Art Museum on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

After 30 seasons and 663 episodes, “The Simpsons” are coming to the Tacoma Art Museum this month.

The exhibit, “Bart at TAM: Animating America’s Favorite Family,” which comes from a private collector, opened July 20 and will remain through Oct. 27.

The exhibit will feature over 100 hand-drawn scenes, scripts and other drawings related to the Springfield family’s first 13 seasons, according to a museum press release.

“I think true Simpsons fans will be fascinated by the whole process they’ll be able to see — the multiple steps that it took to create the different episodes,” said Hillary Ryan, director of marketing and communications for the Tacoma Art Museum.

There will be short clips of the show playing throughout the exhibit.

There also will be special talks and activities through November.

Seattle-area senior animator Jamaal Bradley and animator Neely Goniodsky will speak at the museum during the exhibit’s opening weekend, Ryan said.

“The Simpsons” series began in 1989 and was created by Matt Groening. Writers for the show have included Conan O’Brien, Al Jean, James L. Brooks, Sam Simon and Greg Daniels, who wrote for shows such as “King of the Hill,” “The Office” (U.S. edition) and “Parks and Recreation.”

The 31st season will begin Sept. 29, 2019, according to IMDb.

Tacoma Art Museum

Where: 1701 Pacific Avenue.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; stays open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

Admission: Free for members, Tacoma public high school students, children under 5, active-duty members of the military, reservists, veterans and their families; $18 for adults; $15 for other students and people 65 and older. Families can pay $40 to get admission for two adults and up to four youths 18 and under. Admission also is free on Saturdays for those 18 and under, and it’s free for everyone from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays.