Arts & Entertainment Tri-City things to do for April 5-14

Breaking Benjamin comes to the Toyota Center in Kennewick on April 10. Courtesy photo

fri | Apr. 5

Art

Exhibit: (extra): terrestrial and ordinary, 8 a.m.-noon., Columbia Basin College Esvelt Gallery, 2600 N. 20th Ave, Pasco. Free. Call 509-542-5531.

Comedy

Rodger Lizaola, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Cell! Cell! Cell!,” 7 p.m., and “Oasis In Space,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Underground Book Club Night, 7-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.

Nightlife

Dan Myers: The Sonic Shaman, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Metaphorical Lions/Louder Oceans/Rice, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adults; $15 Students (with ID). Call 509-529-3683.

sat | Apr. 6

Art

Art Opening: Carol Betker, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. See the art for free; $10 tastings. Call 509-588-3155.

Paint Party, 1-4 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. Cost: $30-$45. Call 509-786-2097.

Comedy

Rodger Lizaola, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, “The Life of Trees,” 7 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Candy Mountain Wildflower Walk, 10 a.m.-noon, Candy Mountain Trailhead, 71004 E 669 PRNE, Richland.

Play Up the Music, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Columbia Center Mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Sing-a-longs, crafts and fun based on Disney Junior Music.

All Things Poultry, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick. Free. Poultry costume contests, knowledge bowl contests, egg decorating, art, crafts, poultry races, and so much more. Call 509-582-6436.

Nightlife

At It’s Finest/w Kennewick Man, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Jack Jones, 6 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.

Pentley Holmes, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adults; $15 Students (with ID). Call 509-529-3683.

sun | Apr. 7

Film

Tri-City Film Club: ‘The Gospel According to Andre’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free, donations gratefully accepted.

Misc.

Comic Book Swap Meet, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-371-1933.

Theater

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, 2-4:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adults; $15 Students (with ID). Call 509-529-3683.

mon | Apr. 8

Dance

Beginning Argentine Tango Class, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $38.25 for Richland resident, $47.75 non resident. No partner needed. Call 831-214-3021.

Music

Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘Chicago’, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $37-$87.

tue | Apr. 9

Misc.

Tuesday Bluesday Open Mic Night, 6-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Open mic for poets, comedians, musicians, and anything in between. Call 509-946-9893.

Music

Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

wed | Apr. 10

Music

Breaking Benjamin, 7:30 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $25-$59.95.

Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.

thu | Apr. 11

Comedy

Gibron Saad, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Misc.

Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.

English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Open Board Game Night, 6-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.

Tri-City Photography Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Benton PUD Auditorium, 2721 West 10th Ave., Kennewick. Free. Speakers for the evening: Bill Rodgers & Mark Hussein. Call 509-528-6222.

Music

Washington Old Time Fiddlers, 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Rd., Richland. Free. Call 509-591-0710.

Talks & Readings

PNNL’s Innovative Research: An interactive community experience, 6:30-8 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. PNNL’s STEM Ambassadors will be on-hand to share PNNL’s complex work in a simple and understandable way. Call 509-375-6871.

The Science of Christianity, 7-8 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free. Lecture by Mary Alice Rose. Call 509-531-3761.

fri | Apr. 12

Comedy

Gibron Saad, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions,” 7 p.m., and “Supervolcanoes,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

No Rhyme Or Reason Country Flea Market, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Grandview Country Park Fairgrounds, 812 Wallace Way, Grandview. Free. Over 100 amazing vendors from all over the PNW. Call 509-314-5181.

Music

Jazz Unlimited Guest Artist Concert: Keith Carlock, 7:30 p.m., Art Fuller Auditorium, 500 S. Dayton St., Kennewick. Tickets: $15 adults; $10 students & seniors. Professional drummer Keith Carlock in concert with the Columbia Basin Jazz Orchestra. Call 509-542-5531.

Jazz Unlimited Festival: Band Weekend, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. High school concert bands, middle, junior, and high school jazz bands from around the Northwest. Call 509-542-5531.

Mastersingers Baroque Treble: Vivaldi & Bach, 7:30-9 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1609 W 10th Ave., Kennewick. Tickets: $25 adults; free K-12 students. Call 509-460-1766.

Nightlife

Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

SwingShift, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cover: $5. Call 509-539-4899.

Terror/Cactus with Los Caipirinhos, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adults; $15 Students (with ID). Call 509-529-3683.

sat | Apr. 13

Comedy

Gibron Saad, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars,” 7 p.m., and “The Little Star The Could,” 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

23rd Annual Lakeside Gem & Mineral Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick. Tickets: $5; free for children under 14 with paid adult. Call 509-308-8312.

No Rhyme Or Reason Country Flea Market, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Grandview Country Park Fairgrounds, 812 Wallace Way, Grandview. Free. Call 509-314-5181.

Sock Hop & Mystery Party, 6:30-10:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $65-$75. Call 509-786-2180.

WSU Garden Education Series: Plant This, Not That: Landscaping with Native Plants, 1-2 p.m., Master Gardener Demonstration Garden, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-735-3551.

Music

Jazz Unlimited Festival: Band Weekend, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Call 509-542-5531.

Mastersingers Baroque Treble: Vivaldi & Bach, 7:30-9 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1609 W 10th Ave., Kennewick. Tickets: $25 adults; free K-12 students. Call 509-460-1766.

Record Store Day 2019, 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Call 509-946-9893.

Nightlife

Finger Guns/The Van Dels/Nijlpaard/ Mule, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Gregg Bilisle-Chi, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.

Steven Wright, 6 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.

Sports

Idaho Horsemen at Tri-Cities Fire, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $16-$36.

Theater

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adults; $15 Students (with ID). Call 509-529-3683.

sun | Apr. 14

Dance

Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.

Misc.

23rd Annual Lakeside Gem & Mineral Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick. Tickets: $5; free for children under 14 with paid adult. Call 509-308-8312.

Badger Mountain Wildflower Walk, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Badger Mountain Westgate Trailhead, Skyline Trail, Richland. Contact trip leader: Janelle Downs sagejld@aol.com if you plan on attending.

No Rhyme Or Reason Country Flea Market, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Grandview Country Park Fairgrounds, 812 Wallace Way, Grandview. Free. Call 509-314-5181.

Music

Mastersingers Baroque Treble: Vivaldi & Bach, 3-4:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Church, W. 10th Ave., Kennewick. Tickets: $25 adults; free K-12 students. Call 509-460-1766.

Theater

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, 2-4:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adults; $15 Students (with ID). Call 509-529-3683.