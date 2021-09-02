This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 28, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

(Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.)

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "The Madness of Crowds: A Novel" by Louise Penny (Minotaur) Last week: —

2. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King (Scribner) Last week: 2

3. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 5

4. "Lightning Strike: A Novel" by William Kent Krueger (Atria) Last week: —

5. "The Noise: A Thriller" by James Patterson and JD Barker (Little, Brown) Last week: 4

6. "Complications: A Novel" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) Last week: 3

7. "The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois" by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers (Harper) Last week: —

8. "Bloodless" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central) Last week: 1

9. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking) Last week: 8

10. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead) Last week: 7

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold) Last week: 1

2. "The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism" by Tucker Carlson (Threshold) Last week: 2

3. "Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution" by Mike Duncan (PublicAffairs) Last week: —

4. "The Science and Technology of Growing Young: An Insider's Guide to the Breakthroughs that Will Dramatically Extend Our Lifespan . . . and What You Can Do Right Now" by Sergey Young (Benbella) Last week: —

5. "Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam" by Vivek Ramaswamy (Center Street) Last week: 3

6. "The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal" by Mary L. Trump (St. Martin’s) Last week: 4

7. "What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing" by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah) Last week: 6

8. "The Master: The Long Run and Beautiful Game of Roger Federer" by Christopher Clarey (Twelve) Last week: —

9. "Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence" by Anna Lembke (Dutto) Last week: —

10. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown) Last week: 8