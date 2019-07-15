Post Malone to kick off tour at Tacoma Dome

Post Malone 2018-19 tour trailer Singer-rapper Post Malone will kick off his North American Runaway Tour at the Tacoma Dome on Sept. 14, making several stops across the United States and Canada before wrapping up in Los Angeles Nov. 20. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Singer-rapper Post Malone will kick off his North American Runaway Tour at the Tacoma Dome on Sept. 14, making several stops across the United States and Canada before wrapping up in Los Angeles Nov. 20.

Post Malone will kick off his latest tour at the Tacoma Dome this fall.

The singer-rapper will start the Runaway Tour in Tacoma Sept. 14, making several stops across the United States and Canada before wrapping up in Los Angeles Nov. 20.

Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will open most dates.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com or at the the Tacoma Dome box office.

Post Malone released his Grammy-nominated album beerbongs & bentleys last April. Months later, his song “Sunflower” with Swa Lee was featured in the movie Spider Man: Into the Spiderverse and hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

His latest single is “Goodbyes,” featuring Young Thug.