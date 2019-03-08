Live ‘PAW Patrol’ adds another Kennewick show time

A live show based on the popular children’s program “PAW Patrol” is coming to the Toyota Center in Kennewick in May.
And now a fourth show time has been added at 2 p.m. May 8.
Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. They start at $21.
The show is called “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
“It’s Pirate Day in Adventure Bay and Ryder will need all paws on deck as he and the PAW Patrol discover a secret treasure map while on a mission to rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern,” a news release said. “It’s up to Chase, Marshall, Skye and all their heroic pirate pup friends to save the day and find the pirate treasure before Mayor Humdinger finds it first!”
Performances are at 6 p.m. May 7 and 10 a.m.. 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. May 8.
Comments