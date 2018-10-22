‘Silence of the Lambs’ is the scariest movie for 6 states, map shows. What about yours?

Forget the popcorn for movie night.
Pass the chianti and fava beans.
According to a new state-by-state ranking of horror movie preferences across the country, the 1991 thriller, “The Silence of the Lambs,” starring Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins, scares residents in the most number of states — six in all, including Missouri.
Across the state line, Kansans prefer the 2004 zombie fantasy “Shaun of the Dead,” the “horror” movie they most obsess about.
“There are some movies that multiple states across the country are obsessed with, including The Silence of the Lambs, Shaun of the Dead, and the Exorcist, to name a few,” says the Streaming Observer website, where it published its state-by-state map of horror movie preferences.
In these days leading up to Halloween, the website reveals that residents of the Dakotas, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho seem cold to scary movies.
The website says it used data from Rotten Tomatoes and other public sources to create a list of the most popular horror movies of all time. “Then, we partnered with Mindnet Analytics and used Google Trends data to determine which horror movie each state was most obsessed with relative to other states,” the website says.
States that served as settings for movies showed preference for those films. For instance, Texans are obsessed with “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and Colorado prefers “The Shining,” the website says.
The website pondered whether North Dakota is obsessed with the movie “Aliens” because the state ranks “fifth for having the most UFO sightings in the U.S.”
The map reveals the way Americans like their scares — straight up or with a deadly twist.
Arizona prefers old-school, psychological thrills (“Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?”).
Delaware and Idaho are Alfred Hitchcock fans (“The Birds.”). So are New Yorkers (“Psycho”).
Montana — again, not so much into scary stuff — is obsessed with the Mel Brooks giggle-fest “Young Frankenstein” instead.
But is there any way to explain Nebraska, where “King Kong” is that state’s favorite horror movie?
“As in 1933’s ‘King Kong.’ As in not-a-horror-movie ‘King Kong,’” writes Micah Mertes, staff writer for the Omaha World-Herald.
“I suppose when you’re livin’ the Good Life in a nice, non-coasting sort of go-big-red kinda way, you do things the way you want to do them, and so ‘King Kong’ is our favorite horror movie. Cool,” Mertes wrote
