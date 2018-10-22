Ted Nugent gripes that he’s not in Rock Hall of Fame. David Crosby calls him a ‘hack’

Ted Nugent vs. David Crosby.
Round 2.
Nugent is still complaining that he’s not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Crosby still says Nugent isn’t good enough for the honor.
Ring the bell.
“I have some really clear thoughts. Its sacrilege, it’s ultimately disrespectful and cruel to Chuck, Bo, and Little Richard and all the founding fathers in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” the Michigan rocker and ardent Donald Trump supporter says in a new interview with My Global Mind online magazine.
“Because the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame means something and I don’t have to explain to you because you know, and you don’t have to explain it to me. Abandon egos, bragging, and Ted Nugent speaking on behalf of Ted Nugent; is it or is it not vulgar, dishonest, and obscene that Grand Master Flash, Patti Smith, and ABBA are in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame but Ted ‘F***ing’ Nugent isn’t?
“Is that the most outrageous and disgusting lie you have ever seen? Joe Walsh nailed it; he said, ‘It’s not music lover driven.’ He used the word fan, and it’s not fan driven. Its ultra leftist liberal CEO driven gang who couldn’t give a rat’s a** about the music.”
Did you hear laughing?
That was two-time Rock and Roll inductee Crosby.
“That is really funny stuff,” Crosby tweeted about Nugent’s interview. “He’s not good enough and he never will be ....a hack player and no singer at all .... could not write a decent song if his life depended on it.”
Crosby is twice ensconced in the Hall of Fame. According to The Huffington Post, fewer than two dozen performers can boast of being inducted two times - and Crosby is one of them.
He was inducted in 1997 as a member of Crosby, Stills and Nash, and earlier in 1991 with The Byrds, according to the Hall of Fame website.
It’s unclear who Nugent has a beef with at the Hall of Fame. Greg Harris, who according to Cleveland.com formerly worked at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, is president and CEO of the music hall of fame.
Last year Nugent told a radio station in Albany, New York that his involvement with the National Rifle Association was “the only reason I’m not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”
After that comment, Crosby tweeted: “No the a**hole just isn’t good enough.”
Nugent told My Global Mind that he didn’t mean to take anything away from “the 90 percent of the people” in the Hall of Fame by his comments.
“I genuflect at the altar of all those great musicians like my friends in Cheap Trick, Journey, ZZ Top, and Kiss. They all deserve to be in there. I would like you to find a human being and walk up to, look at them eye to eye and believe them when they say Ted Nugent should not be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
“I would love to witness that exchange, you would see a person almost melt with guilt because you know they are lying. At the end of the day it’s not about me it’s about the music.”
Comments