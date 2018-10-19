Mega Millions hopefuls share their lottery dreams and superstitions

A visit with Mega Millions ticket buyers at Lichine’s, a Sacramento lottery institution, known for being lucky. We asked patrons about their lucky habits.
By
Thousands of corgis came together, wearing hats, sunglasses, pirate costumes, and more, for Corgi Con on Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. This is the 10th Corgi Con event since the first that happened in 2014.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child in the spring. Before Harry and Meghan introduce their kid to the world, we take a look at royal babies of the past.

A 2,170 pound pumpkin won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. Steve Daletas of Oregon credits the weather in the Pacific Northwest for his success. Daletas, a four-time pumpkin growing champion, won $15,000.

A brief storm left two inches of snow at Stevens Pass on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, marking the earliest snowfall in at least 14 years. Skiers should temper their excitement, however. There's signs of a brewing El Nino, which often brings warmer winters.

