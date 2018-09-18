Diversity song, Betty White and a proposal among Emmys best moments

An ensemble of actors sang a song about the diversity issue in Hollywood called, "We Solved It," beloved actress Betty White made an appearance and Glenn Weiss won the Emmy for directing the Oscars telecast before proposing to his girlfriend.
By
The Hate You Give official trailer

Movie News & Reviews

The Hate You Give official trailer

Starr Carter switches between two worlds: the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white prep school she attends. The balance is shattered when she sees the fatal shooting of her childhood friend by a police officer.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service