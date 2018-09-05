What’s new to eat at the fair?

What's new to eat at the Washington State Fair? Street corn, Unicones and llama sausage, if you dare.
By
Fans flock to viewing of late Aretha Franklin

Entertainment

Fans flock to viewing of late Aretha Franklin

Mourners poured into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Some were surprised to learn her viewing was open casket.

What Men Want (Official Trailer)

Movie News & Reviews

What Men Want (Official Trailer)

Ali Davis is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed...until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service