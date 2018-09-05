What’s new to eat at the fair?

Aretha Franklin's casket arrived on August 31, 2018 at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple for her funeral. Guests in attendance included Smokey Robinson, Bill Clinton, Ariana Grande, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson.
The British Army paid tribute to Aretha Franklin on August 31, the day of her funeral, by playing R.E.S.P.E.C.T. during the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace. The public can be heard applauding at the end of the performance.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a gala performance of Hamilton in London on August 29, and the musical’s creator Lin Manuel Miranda was also there to witness the Prince’s reaction to the onstage depiction of his ancestor King George III.
Taylor Swift paid tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on August 28 during a concert in the legend’s hometown of Detroit. In clips shared by fans, Swift spoke about Franklin’s impact on music, and her fight for feminism and civil rights.
Mourners poured into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Some were surprised to learn her viewing was open casket.
DJ Khaled, Chloe X Halle, and Beyonce and Jay-Z perform on the 'On The Run II' tour at Williams-Brice Stadium on August 21, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Professional photos by Raven Varona & Andrew White/Parkwood/PictureGroup)
Actors Patrick Kiloran, left, sings as Damien Charboneau, center, plays the guitar and Hugo Miranda Vergara, right, rocks out in front of Tumbleweeds in Richland. The actors star in the movie “Turn it Up,” which will be filming in Richland.
Ali Davis is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed...until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts.
Paul Glassman of Lakewood rewrote his matrimonial vows the day of his wedding with the line, “Almonds don’t lactate” and the result has made him a viral sensation - with the help of “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.
