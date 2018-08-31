Peyton Manning shares how United Way SNL skit almost didn’t happen

Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback shares how the United Way skit from when he hosted Saturday Night Live in 2007 almost didn't happen.
By
Mourners poured into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Some were surprised to learn her viewing was open casket.

Ali Davis is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed...until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts.

Wendy and Chris Newbury didn't mean to start the band Black Dolly when Chris got Wendy studio time for an anniversary gift. But that's what evolved when these two music teachers – Chris at Hanford HS and Wendy at Pasco – got together with friends.

