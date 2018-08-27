Famed playwright Neil Simon dead at 91

Playwright Neil Simon is dead at 91 after complications from pneumonia. Simon is well known for comedy hits like“The Odd Couple,” “Barefoot in the Park” and the “Brighton Beach” trilogy.
What Men Want (Official Trailer)

Ali Davis is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed...until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts.

Black Dolly sings Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’

Wendy and Chris Newbury didn't mean to start the band Black Dolly when Chris got Wendy studio time for an anniversary gift. But that's what evolved when these two music teachers – Chris at Hanford HS and Wendy at Pasco – got together with friends.