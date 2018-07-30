Barack and Michelle Obama dance at Jay-Z and Beyonce concert
Barack and Michelle Obama busted some moves at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s joint concert at the FedEx Stadium in Landover, Maryland, on July 28. At the On The Run II tour stop in Maryland, they were seen standing up out of their seats and waving their hands.
A bride in New Orleans, Louisiana, pulled off a wedding day surprise her Alabama Crimson Tide-supporting groom won’t forget after she filled their wedding cake with Louisiana State University (LSU) inspired filling.
New York Times’s Aisha Harris discusses how representations of police brutality in media changed. She says shows like “Insecure” and “Queen Sugar” sensitively deal with this issue by focusing on interactions’ emotional toll, not the violence itself.
"Bohemian Rhapsody" is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet.
Instead of joining the lip sync challenge, the Carrollton police department in Texas shared their mistakes caught on dashcam. The department is calling it the Dashcam Blooper Challenge and has challenged three other police departments to join them.
This video by Grapevine police features an officer dousing himself with water in slow motion then he proceeds to whip a chair around, while singing "What A Feeling," by Irene Cara from the 1983 hit movie 'Flashdance.'